RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Down 5.6%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.03. Approximately 41,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 486,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

RxSight Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $348,687.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,932.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,926 shares of company stock valued at $19,877,117 over the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RxSight by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RxSight by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RxSight by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RxSight by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.