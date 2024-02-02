Safe (SAFE) Price Up 87.7% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00008102 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $72.85 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00125220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.53149815 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

