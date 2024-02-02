Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,275,750.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total value of $4,179,300.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total value of $4,238,250.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $283.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $289.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

