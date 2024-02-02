SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Tops $27,910.49

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.42 million and $27,910.49 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016512 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,151.31 or 0.99987223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00184998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02775294 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $26,587.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.