Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Trading Down 4.8%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $61.77. 532,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 624,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 154.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

