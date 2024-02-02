Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,761 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $62,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $122.83 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

