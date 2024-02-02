Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $247.83 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

