Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 331.9% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $31.78 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
