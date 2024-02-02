Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,058. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

