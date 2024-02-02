Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 539,296 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

