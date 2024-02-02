Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6476131 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.