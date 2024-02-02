Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.80

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.80 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.86), with a volume of 36504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.60 ($1.77).

Seplat Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.69. The stock has a market cap of £876.78 million, a PE ratio of 3,748.75, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

