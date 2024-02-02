Shake Shack Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.79.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,969.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

