Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

