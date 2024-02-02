Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.94

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 29792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SHG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

