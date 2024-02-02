Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.72, but opened at $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shopify shares last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 3,601,748 shares changing hands.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.95.
The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
