Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Declines By 5.7%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,385,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,177.0 days.

adidas Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $187.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.68. adidas has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

