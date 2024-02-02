Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Decreases By 6.9%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aterian Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.31 on Friday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.89.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
