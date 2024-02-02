Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Decreases By 6.9%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aterian Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.31 on Friday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 363.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

