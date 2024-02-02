Siacoin Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $483.62 million and $9.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,651.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00550814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00057425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00393693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00163535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,290,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,264,687,860 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

