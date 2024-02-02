Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $4.88. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 944,556 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

