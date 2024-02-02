Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Sientra alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIEN

Sientra Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SIEN opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

(Get Free Report)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.