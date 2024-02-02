Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 9.30. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $149.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

