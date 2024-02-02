Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 466,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,957. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $122.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

