Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,949,000 after buying an additional 1,437,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,179,000 after buying an additional 966,094 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

