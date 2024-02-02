SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.92 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $267.95 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,742,236.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.26666878 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $28,276,651.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

