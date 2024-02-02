Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.850 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

