Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $99.68. 1,019,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

