Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.48.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,382. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

