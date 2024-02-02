SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Position Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.14% of SLR Investment worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 57.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 54.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 32,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,271. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 123.31%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

