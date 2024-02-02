Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.87.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on SMAR
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smartsheet Price Performance
SMAR stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.