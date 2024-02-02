Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $1,320,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

