SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413,450. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

