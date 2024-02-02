SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Orion Office REIT worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 110.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.93. 157,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,428. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Orion Office REIT Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.