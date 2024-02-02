SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 183,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,623,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

