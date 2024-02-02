SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,547 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust accounts for 0.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 139,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.