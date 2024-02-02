SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified comprises about 3.2% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Compass Diversified worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 254,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 10,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,252.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and have sold 51,218 shares worth $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,676. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.