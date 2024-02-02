SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.51. 27,193,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,624,809. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

