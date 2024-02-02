Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $15.87

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.87, but opened at $16.67. Snap shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 4,776,701 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,589 shares of company stock worth $3,586,463. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

