Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $223.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $211.75 and last traded at $209.09, with a volume of 1926827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.94.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,077 shares of company stock worth $104,224,222 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average is $170.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

