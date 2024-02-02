Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 340,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,520,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

