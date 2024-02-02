SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $69.27

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.27, but opened at $66.90. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 354,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.