Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $157,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $3,978,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 37,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 1.2 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.