South Dakota Investment Council Buys 12,600 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $16.11 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $957.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.