South Dakota Investment Council Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.