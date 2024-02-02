Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
