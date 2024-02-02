Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

