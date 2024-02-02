Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 671,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,880 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 123.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 205,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

