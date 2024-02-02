SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.77. 1,642,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,180. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $386.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

