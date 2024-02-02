SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 123.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 81,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

