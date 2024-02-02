SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned 2.22% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QWLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 65,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $113.09.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

