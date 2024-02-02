SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 398,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 730,990 shares.The stock last traded at $23.73 and had previously closed at $23.55.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

