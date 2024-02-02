SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.74. 163,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,938. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

